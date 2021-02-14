HS Library Let’s be proudly old – HS Library’s weekly book is proud to look for old women and find them

The approach of her 50th birthday pushed Eveliina Talvitie to write about aging.

An old woman life is not easy. No sound can be heard, work starts from below, society’s ideals of youth and beauty weigh on our necks.

Author Eveliina Talvitie followed the situation over the years. As her own 50th birthday approached, she decided to write a book that would also highlight the happy aspects of an old woman’s life and hopefully increase the discussion between different age groups.

In a book published in early January Old woman dancing (Into) she interviews eleven aging women.

Calling old is a great insult to many. The old woman is dancing was born when Talvitie began to consider the reasons for the word’s bad echo. The writer himself, who turned fifty this year, is proud of his age.

“Age accumulates more every year if you survive. In principle, there should be nothing negative about it, ”said Talvitie via video call in his office in Viljandi, Estonia (HS 26.12. 2020).

In the book, a dance artist and choreographer tell about their lives and thoughts Ervi Sirén, psychologists Pirkko Lahti, managing director of a modeling agency Laila Snellman, author Katariina Souri, editor Marketta Mattila, editor Raisa Rauhamaa, director of the film festival Leena Pasanen, former chairman of Pam, actor Anu Sinisalo, editor Pirkko Arstila and the actor Seela Sella.

In obsolescence is challenges for all genders, but aging is not equal.

This is reflected, among other things, in money. In recent years, the European Union has drawn attention to the gender gap in pensions, which makes older women at significantly higher risk of falling into poverty than men.

In Finland, too, men’s pensions are 22.5 per cent higher than women’s pensions.