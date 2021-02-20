HS Library “Laughter overcomes fear,” says Russian writer political activist Lyudmila Ulitskaya – the short stories in the book of the week tell about the choice of life and the face of death

Ulitsakaja’s subjects are often not nice because life isn’t always there either.

“It feelsthat both I and all of humanity have less time at their disposal, ”one of Russia’s most respected contemporary writers and political activist Lyudmila Ulitskaya said the Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen in an interview (HS 16.1.). “You have to try to say your message more concisely. Lately, all the stories I have written have been set aside. ”

Another change has taken place. With age, he has become interested in things “that could be called irrational”.

That’s one of the few benefits of aging, he thinks. Sight and hearing weaken, but “as the end of worldly wandering approaches, one becomes more sensitive to the mystical side of life”.

“Many things that were previously hidden from me have become visible. A bit like dirty glass, through which, after washing, you start to see things you hadn’t seen before. ”

So a fresh book The body of the soul (suom. Arja Pikkupeura, Siltala) the short stories in the second part talk about the soul, and the boundary between the physical and the mental is not always clear at all.

Although part of the new short stories are more mysterious than before, Ulitskaja has an essential plot. The narrator observes all the characters from the same distance. The psyche of heroes is not chewed.

“I write about what interests me, what worries me and sometimes upsets me,” she says. “Otherwise it couldn’t be.”

Topics are often not nice, but that’s the point. After all, life is not always there, but it also consists of difficult situations and misfortune. On the other hand, in short stories, laughter and seriousness vary at a fast pace.

Laughter and tears are often close in life, Ulitskaya points out. He often says he pays attention to their “crash”.

“Laughter is a huge weapon. It can defend not only against stupidity but also against evil. Laughter can overcome fear. ”