HS Library Inside information about the life of the worshiped Meryl Streep – the book of the week takes the movie star to life

The protagonist of the biography himself falls silent, once again.

Did you know?that Meryl Streep has been married for over 40 years as a visual artist Don Gummerin with?

Gummer was a friend of Streep’s brother and offered to help when Streep got into his acting John Cazalen after his early death to move out of the apartment where they had lived. Half a year later, Gummer and Streep got married.

What about that Jack Nicholsonin Streep is said to have had ‘strong feelings’ about making a film together in 1986. Heart on the ground?

As well as the fact that, according to Nicholson’s biography, Streep “threw him out of his hotel room and vowed not to make any more films with him,” which in turn Streep himself has denied.

Better known the fact seems to be that Streep holds an absolute record of Oscar nominations in the cast category. But how many are there?

Twenty-one. He has three wins: Kramer v Kramer (1980), About the choice of sofas (1983) and About the Iron Lady (2012).

These and a huge number of other points emerge from the entertainment and film journalist Erin Carlson of the work Meryl Streep. The queen of the big screen (Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds, and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep, suom. Sirpa Parviainen, Minerva).

There is no autobiography of Streep, but there are enough biographies. The first was made as early as the 1980s. Originally published in 2019, Carlson’s work is the latest of them, and he also didn’t get to interview Streep himself.

About equality Meryl Streep has talked a lot about both premium and age issues. For example, in 1990, at the Screen Actors Guild Women’s Conference:

“At a time when most female lead actors are acting prostitutes, there won’t be much work for women over forty. Like whores, actresses seem to lose their appeal at roughly that age. ”

