HS Library How to care for and nurture your sexuality – the book of the week helps to reflect on your own sexuality and its realization honestly

Sexuality is much more than just sex.

Can to get more out of sexuality and sex life? It is reviewed by a Therapist Maaret Kallion and supplier Taru Jussilan work Depth into sex, which originally appeared in 2010.

According to the authors, their own sexuality can be nurtured and cherished, in which case it also gives more. Everyone has the opportunity to be sexually better.

“The book helps to reflect on one’s own sexuality and its realization honestly,” Minerva Publishing describes in his bulletin the book of the duo. “It encourages investment in one’s own sexual well-being and life’s most important human relationship.”

You can find in the book signposts that allow you to reflect and work on the challenges, needs for change, and aspirations of sex life, both alone and with a partner.

Sexuality is much more than just sex. The goal of Kallio and Jussila’s book is to direct his readers to the deepest source of sexuality: to the level of the mind and the experience of the present.

Maaret Kallio is a Psychotherapist, Sex Therapist, Nonfiction Writer and Supervisor. She has a basic sociology degree and is also a cognitive-analytical psychotherapist and a sex therapist from the Nordic Association of Clinical Sexology.

Taru Jussila has written about health, well-being and human relationships in Beauty and Health, Jade and Apu magazines, among others.