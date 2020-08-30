HS Library Father and son Erkko were men of the West – the book of the week tells how Aatos Erkko started supporting Kekko in the 1970s and applied for co-operation with the Soviet Union

In February 2018 appeared the first in-depth study of the magazine publisher Aatos Erkosta (1932–2012). This is Aleksi Mainion book Erko’s Cold War. Helsingin Sanomat in the shadow of Moscow (Siltala), who deals with both Aatos Erkko and his father Eljas Erkkoa (1895–1965).

“Source material is comprehensive”, Unto Hämäläinen characterizes the work in the evaluation (HS 24.2. 2018). The archive of Päivälehti has interviewed more than 400 newspapers who talk about their work in various positions in the company. Aleksi Mainio has also had access to the archives of Helsingin Sanomat and the newspaper company, but he has not had access to Aatos Erko’s most personal papers.

Great to find outhow Erkot influenced Finnish politics during the Cold War.

“Eljas Erkko dedicated the last two decades of his life to the battle that was fought to dam the Soviet influence in Finland,” Hämäläinen writes. “Erko had extensive contacts with Western media influencers and, as a former foreign minister, also with political circles, especially in Sweden, Britain and the United States.”

His main opponent was the president Urho Kekkonen.

The style changed, when Aatos Erkko inherited his father’s position in the mid-1960s. He did not have as steep positions as his father. He wanted to influence politics surreptitiously.

Aleksi Mainio writes: “Aatos Erkko wanted to leave his mark on Finnish history, but did not want to repeat his father’s ways of working in relation to the Soviet Union. The man swore in the name of the West, but was also at the top of Finnishization. ”

Within the editorial of Helsingin Sanomat, Aatos Erkko relentlessly punished his closest subordinates. When Helsingin Sanomat did not follow his will, “executions” were made in the editorial

Great book is the second part of Helsingin Sanomat’s history writing project. The first part, focusing on corporate history, appeared in the fall of 2017.

The third part, Niklas Jensen-Eriksen, Aleksi Mainion and Reetta Hänninen Finland’s largest: Helsingin Sanomat 1889–2019 appeared last year.

The Helsingin Sanomat Foundation supports the writing of the magazine’s history.