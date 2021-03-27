HS Library Fabulous entertainment offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in something else – the book of the week takes you to family relationships, longing for love and a forgotten past

The works of Irish-born Lucinda Riley have been sold by the millions.

Irish-born Lucinda Rileyn (b. 1967) have been translated into at least 35 languages ​​and have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Especially popular has been his Seven sisters series, also in Finland,

In the novel Angel tree (The Angel Tree, suom. Hilkka Pekkanen, Bazar, 2018) 30 years have passed since Greta left Marchmont Manor in the embrace of the Welsh hills.

“Now he’s returning to the mansion for Christmas at the invitation of his beloved friend David,” as the publisher describes the content. “He doesn’t remember anything about the place, because the accident that happened a couple of decades ago wiped out Greta, his life.”

Riley’s fairy tale entertainment offers the opportunity to break away from everyday life and immerse yourself in something else.

The introductory text continues:

“Walking through the manor lands, Greta finds a tombstone. The carving, weathered, reveals that a little boy was buried on the site a long time ago. The discovery flashes a memory in Greta’s mind, and the lost past gradually begins to take shape. ”

“Together with David, Greta begins to form the puzzle of her life from 1945 onwards in London. The painful memories are inextricably linked to her daughter Cheska, who, with her angelic appearance, managed to fool everyone. There is still a lot that Greta doesn’t know about her daughter. ”