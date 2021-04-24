HS Library Does the Finnish flag represent anything anymore? – the book of the week erupts a national identity built on the history of incency

Juha Seppälä does not let the reader forget the role of the postmodern person.

“Finnish flag is a story. ”

We are accustomed to receiving such strikingly simple but meaningful verbal punches Juha Seppälä works. In the novel Heroic time (Siltala, 2018) he used them to ruin the history of Finnish independence and the national identity built on it.

The quote also includes reading instructions for Seppälä’s other production in this millennium. He emphasizes the fictional nature of reality: there are no longer common truths, there are only parallel man-made narratives, some kind of “chaos of insignificance”.

Seppälä still proves to be an uncompromising variety as a writer who does not allow the reader to forget this part of the postmodern person.

The novel is loose the plot draws around the first official state flag of Finland, which was stolen and forgotten a long time ago.

Harry Hamartin is a retired government official, a flag adviser who has become a consultant selling patriotism. He is taking on the task of saving the flag and at the same time trying to find out what the Finnish flag represents or does it no longer represent anything?

The work moves nonlinearly from the Runeberg national charm to the present day, where there are no more unspoken clichés left from the days of the glamor of nationalism.

Heroic time takes Juha Seppälä’s production deeper into essayistic expression. Devilish contemporary diagnosis is the most enjoyable gift of the work.

The gratifying arguments are tweaking the modern age: social media is a beheading stage that distributes judgments with its own right, and journalists are attention-grabbing self-branders.