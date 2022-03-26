HS Library Do you believe in the homeland or what you see around you? The book of the week offers a tragicomedy about the folk home

26.3. 15:40

Swedish Lena Andersson Svean son (Finnish) Sanna ManninenSiltala, 2018) was an ingenious description of the people ‘s home, its ideals and their follower.

It offers an equally tragic, laconic grip on tragedy and comedy Daughter – a report on the break – up of a people ‘s home (Finnish) Sanna Manninen, Siltala, 2021). The growth story of Elsa Johansson, the daughter of Svea’s son Ragnar, on the sides of which the glorified folk home is crumbling.

In Andersson’s novel in Stockholm in the 1970s and 1980s, individuality raises its head, and Elsa no longer knows what to believe in: her father’s world or what she sees around her.

More confusing that year as an au pair in the United States is facing new big questions. Elsa’s communication difficulties are sometimes exaggerated by exaggerated scales, shaking and cheering.

Daughter is Lena Andersson’s eighth novel, “An Analysis of the Power Streams of Social Thinking and, at the same time, a wistly comic description of contemporary life choices,” as the publisher promises.

In addition to his fiction, Andersson is known for his sharp columns. He

expresses its opinion

coldly cool on any subject.