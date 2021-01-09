HS Library Divorced woman sinks into her memories – the book of the week is the novel of a recent Finlandia winner for adults

Anja Portin writes about a woman between two generations.

Last in November Anja Portin won the Finlandia Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature for his novel Radio Popov. Before that, he wrote an adult novel Memoir (S&S). The themes of loneliness and intergenerational incomprehension unite them. The works were also created in part even at the same time.

Memoir tells of a divorced woman between two generations. The unpretentious novel about a woman sinking into her memories requires a bit of patience from the reader. “Some books speak so quietly that without concentration, their message may fade into almost nothingness,” as Eleonoora Riihinen in its assessment (HS 2.10. 2019) points out.

The perspective varies Between Julian and Aaron. The mother-son relationship is dominated by low speech and a faintly sore distance.

“The absent Julia is forgotten in childhood memories in the middle of the dinner,” Riihinen describes.

Aaro is endlessly interested in space and to his mother’s astonishment in the city of Chicago with his skyscrapers, but prefers to talk about these with his father. The boy reaches for the sky, lying in the snow, defying the cold, looking for constellations.

According to Riihinen Portin’s novel, which previously published more children’s books and essays, could have drawn more from the world of fairy tales, about how painful things in fairy tales can basically be told, about what kind of human qualities are associated with different animals. But:

“However, the narrative avoids such underlining and trusts the reader.”