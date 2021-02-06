HS Library Decades ago, one of the most remarkable books in Western philosophy was published – now Internal Experience is available as the Book of the Week

Georges Bataille said he was teaching how to turn anxiety into joy.

“With internal experience I mean what is commonly called a mystical experience. ”

With these words begins one of the most peculiar works of Western philosophy, Georges Bataillen published in 1943 Internal experience(L’expérience intérieure). Gaudeamus released it last fall Viljami Hukan and Anna Nurminen in Finnish.

Bataille’s thinking was influenced by philosophy, sociology, anthropology, and psychoanalysis, as well as Surrealism and the Left Resistance. He moves in an area where the boundaries of philosophy, religion and art are blurred.

Bataille’s peculiar writings greatly influenced the generation of French thinkers who followed him, such as Michel Foucault’hon and Jacques Derridan.

In his book Bataille deals with the experience of ecstasy that transcends a limited area of ​​knowledge, and outlines the place of this experience in the life of the human individual and the community.

“The central part of the book is the text called Torment“, Jussi Ahlroth characterizes it in its extensive article (HS 2.1.). “It’s a kind of eruption of the experience of staying on the beach, a beautiful and impressive depiction of an experience moving across the boundaries of knowledge and language and a frantic rumble against any kind of systematicity, and an attempt to return to a cross-border experience. Sometimes the author’s courage delights, sometimes his restlessness becomes a pity. ”

The key to inner experience is anxiety. “I teach you how to turn anxiety into joy,” Bataille names the purpose of her book.