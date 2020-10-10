Upgrade
HS Library Can I explain my own alcoholism by writing? – the book of the week offers a second coverage like the best autofiction

October 10, 2020
According to the author’s son, Lucia Berlin wrote as if compulsively.

Exactly three weeks ago the book of the week was Cleaner’s manual, the first selection of translations Lucia Berlinin (1936–2004) on short story studies.

Now it’s time for another sample, Dancing with roses (suom. Kristiina Drews, Aula & co.).

In all, Berlin’s life’s work comprises “only” 77 short stories, and later on An evening in paradise completes a close-up of the author’s own, not very lucky circle of life.

Just in recent years, during the period of popularity of autofiction, his production has risen to world renown.

“My mother was funny and very smart, ”the author’s son Jeff Berlin recalls (HS 4.11.2019).

“He was certainly one of the funniest and smartest people I’ve ever met. He was open and had the ability to chat with anyone. People were fascinated by his energy. ”

But.

“But when he drank, he was horrible. Horrible. Boring and repetitive. ”

According to the boy the mother wrote as compulsively. Either letters or stories, even in times when he was not published at all.

“I remember him at the end of the day sitting at a table, writing in his notebook by hand,” Jeff Berlin says. “He supervised late and wrote a lot. Wrote and drank. Wrote and wrote and wrote. ”

It is possible that it was an attempt to find out about one’s own alcoholism.

