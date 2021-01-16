HS Library As a salon lion of Finnish design, he recalls – the book of the week offers Markku Pirin’s colorful steps

Pirin’s postmodern interior textiles broke the usual codes in the 1980s.

Young designer Markku Piri (b. 1955) was a salon lion in Finnish design in the 1980s.

“Postmodern interior textiles and flashy men’s shirts violated national design codes,” as Kaj Kalin characterizes (HS 19.9.2020).

“The products were launched spectacularly in the spirit of the boom. The author is surrounded by the consumer capital hype of time. Piri created a brand that encouraged novice designers. ”

For topic descriptions was given by Markku Pirin’s memoir, published last autumn Shapeless life (Siltala).

According to Kalin, Pirin’s work is a combination of an autobiography and a curriculum vitae:

“There is aestheticism, admiration and terrible hospital experiences on offer. A different number of stoning people have contracted dental cavities. ”

In the life story there are enough twists and turns, but the development report it is not in Kalin’s view is not. The narrator drills, runs and Pokka keeps. The wonder man seems unchanged.

“In a public and commercial profession, one’s self and the image of oneself presented to others require constant management,” Kalin writes.

“It’s a sweaty job that you also have to know how to take a vacation. Piri has been able to. There are plenty of souvenirs. ”