HS Library A woman wants a good inheritance for her child through Finnish – the book of the week is a satire where people think they make artificial intelligence decisions

In Jussi Lehmusvesi’s novel, social media enriches the world.

Jenni is different Tapas because he would create children, but the man did not. Unused birth control pills crunch on Jenn’s face and the walls of the cabin. The difference begins with Jenn’s operation Zuckerberg, plagued by a biological clock: would the best genetic inheritance be found beforehand that would ensure a future child a better chance of success in life than Jenn herself?

Operation Zuckerberg (Aula & Co) is a supplier Jussi Lehmusveden another novel. Intelligence and social skills in a world saturated with somemedia become important in it.

“Lehmusvesi describes Jenn as a strong and determined woman who plans and clears all obstacles in her way to reach her goal,” the critic Seppo Puttonen characterized in its assessment (HS 6.4. 2019).

For Tapsa, the story is a bit like Juhani Ahon Juhassa anciently. He is scorched by jealousy for the fact that a foreign genius threatens to take a woman away from him.

“A satirical story balances slapstick humor with a thin rope, and the narration proceeds as told by Jenn or Tapsa, ”Puttonen writes. “Sometimes the plot is also developed by Iiris, communications manager at a publishing house, and Mary, an artificial intelligence developed by Zuckerberg.”

With artificial intelligence, Lehmusvesi throws a description towards the future, where the artificial intelligences that guide us lead to decisions that we think are ours, and we unobtrusively implement the solutions that algorithms guide us.