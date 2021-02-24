HS Levi “In the Korona era, we bring our own champagnes and cognacs and drive to the fells” – Winter holidaymakers came, but the everyday life of Levi’s entrepreneurs is not the same

Levi’s limousine entrepreneur is trying to get Finnish winter holidaymakers in perhaps the longest car in Finland. The owners of the breakfast and lunch place, on the other hand, had to come up with something new to find out.

At least Lapland, if not the longest limousine in all of Finland, turns hard but still turns in the hotel yard. Entrepreneur Ilkka Soinun the snow-white limousine is a 7.52-meter-long symbol for even a larger group of Lapland entrepreneurs during this special ski holiday season.

Soinu’s investment of more than 200,000 euros was intended to transport well-paying foreign customers along the mountain landscapes until Korona came and the situation had to be reconsidered.

Pre-sales melted in an instant. There were no Instagram posts from world stars. The exotic service was supposed to be aimed at domestic travelers, but they are not up to congestion.

They isolate themselves in the evenings in their cottages to spend their holidays in their log bubbles.

“Now in Korona time, we bring our own champagnes and cognacs and drive to the fell to hold our own parties when you can’t get to the restaurants. It is safe, and the intermediate window can also be kept closed, ”says Soinu from behind his mask.

“Everything is here with the knife edge. Now we want clear rules. Each THL’s [Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos] the output here easily takes the night away from entrepreneurs. ”

Ilkka Soinu bought a limousine in the summer, but Finns rarely ride it.­

Ilkka Soinu’s car can accommodate seven passengers.­

He is also the chairman of Levi Experience Entrepreneurs Association and therefore knows the thoughts of many of his colleagues. According to him, it now looks like Levi’s experience and program service companies won’t crash. So there is hope, even though many live on a pea soup budget.

At the same time, many entrepreneurs know that a much-desired customer can also be a kind of loaded weapon. Especially in a small business, exposure and quarantine easily destroy the livelihoods of many people. If the epidemic were to break out this spring and we start talking about Levi’s corona spin again, it would be another disaster for hard-hit entrepreneurs.

“Here, the locals know how to be presumptuous even if you notice that someone doesn’t have a mask. It will be said immediately. ”

Last Friday, at the beginning of the ski holiday season, a restaurant entrepreneur From Jukka Mäki-Kulla and his wife Jaana Mäki-Kulla excited.

They have been running a breakfast and lunch bakery, Káfet, in the center of Levi for a few years, but now the interest rate crisis has dramatically reduced sales, by about 60 percent from last year.

It is due in particular to the collapse in the number of Central European tourists. And it was that clientele that always ordered a lot and ate the cakes on top, unlike the Finns.

Jukka and Jaana Mäki-Kullas, the entrepreneurial couple at the Káfet café bakery, sell their own pastries and various food portions.­

So a new one had to be invented, and since the entrepreneurs noticed the queues at the pizzerias, the choice was clear. They would also start selling pizzas and specifically out. The excitement was due to whether customers would find their pizza and salad through the Foodora service.

Orders came in a few dozen right away, as did the following days. The corona epidemic forced a resurgence, as the ski people now isolated from their cottages may not eat breakfast in the villages.

“We compete with big places, but this was a suitably soft start,” says Jukka Mäki-Kullas.

“The other evening, the Caesar sauce ran out, and we found out we don’t have anchovies. My wife picked up that running leg from the store, and we got the order to leave. ”

Jouni Laitila, the kitchen manager of the King Crab restaurant, had a moment to breathe on Wednesday afternoon before the holidaymakers come down the slope.­

King crabs in the aquarium at King Crab Restaurant.­

Chef Jouni Laitila brings a king crab into the restaurant hall that is so wide that it has to be carried sideways from the doors. The four-kilo crab provides six dinners, which cost customers a total of about 600 euros.

You also want luxury for log cabins – you can even order a chef to prepare the food in the kitchen of your own cottage. Restaurant King Crab House’s take-away sales have increased, which makes up for the deficit that would otherwise have arisen.

“For example, people order king crab soup as an appetizer and large crab portions for the main course, which are easy to share with each other at the cottage. It supports entrepreneurs, it is in the take-away journey that a glimmer of hope is seen, ”says Laitila.

Entrepreneur Antti Tuononen In December, he launched a service next to his catering company, the name of which says it all: foodaaelle.com. It happened at just the right time, and now a couple of three drivers are driving orders for the cabins in the evenings.

Entrepreneur Antti Tuononen (right) spread the wasabi and employee Samuli Nikka put soy sauce bags in 20 sushi portions, which had been ordered to the cottage for the evening.­

“Meatballs for kids, even sushi for adults. I’m just in the past week found that asiakkaillakin is now the masks when they come to the door to receive the order. There has been a clear increase in caution, ”says Tuononen.

Sámi Kammi, on the other hand, is a restaurant where traditions speak. Entrepreneur Anne Marjomaa had to cut half of the hall’s 120 seats out, but the door is still open.

“A day goes to about 20 pounds of rush and 20 pounds of music to the cottages. Some customers have applied for several evenings in a row. They have been grateful that now that they can’t get to the restaurant to eat, they can still eat the same food in their cottages, ”Marjomaa says.