HS Länsirantan | The harvest of olive trees must now be collected secretly – Violence in the settlements is accelerating

Settler violence in the West Bank has increased with the Gaza war. Eyad tries to harvest his olive trees secretly from the Israeli soldiers. According to settler Nati Romi, there is only one state in the region, and that is Israel.

Olive trees ranks. No one is visible, but one of the trees sways.

It's in its guts Eyad. He has to be quick and discreet. The Israeli soldiers already threw him out of his fields once that morning.

Eyad scolds the reporters for leaving the car on the side of the road. It is now easy for the soldiers to notice that someone is here.

These olive trees located south of the city of Bethlehem are of the Eyad family, have been from generation to generation. The harvest is collected during October and November. Eyad's goal is to collect 400 kilos of olives. About 80 liters of pressed oil can be obtained from them.

Money is tight. Eyad used to work as a construction worker for Israel, but lost his work permit after the terrorist attack by Hamas. That's what happened to more than 100,000 Palestinians whose roads came from the Israeli side before the war.

Olives drip rapidly onto a cloth placed on the ground. Eyad says that collecting olives has never been so difficult. There are constant attempts to evict them from their farms.

Eyad does not reveal his full name, as publishing it would be a security risk for him.

According to the locals, harvesting olives has never been so difficult.

Palestinians olive plantations in the West Bank have been the target of Israeli settlers' aggression for a long time. With the war in Gaza, the violence has only increased.

At its best, olive cultivation has covered almost 20 percent of the income from agriculture on the West Bank. They are the primary or secondary source of income for just under 100,000 people.

However, it is not just about the financial benefit. Olive trees have an important cultural meaning for Palestinians. The harvest is a time of celebration, and relatives and friends participate in gathering the olives. Trees can be hundreds of years old. In the decades-long conflict, they are for many families a symbol of their right to the land.

The settlers want to destroy this Palestinian connection to the land.

In many places, they have been denied access to their farms. Olive trees have been destroyed and olive harvests looted.

Colony people terror in the Israeli-occupied West Bank can be seen in many other ways. Often, violence and harassment take place under the watchful eye of Israeli soldiers or with their assistance, even though the occupier is responsible for the safety of civilians.

A lot of terrorism happens in area C, which covers about 60 percent of the West Bank. Area C remained under Israeli control in the unfinished Oslo peace process. Area C was planned to be part of the Palestinian state.

The view of many settlers is that Area C belongs to Israel and should be officially annexed to Israel.

Colonies are generally considered to be against international law. Despite international opposition, the settlements have only expanded year by year.

On the west bank an Israeli doing fieldwork according to the human rights organization B'Tselem Israel is now taking advantage of the war in Gaza and is trying to take over more areas in the West Bank under its cover.

The events in the West Bank show that no one is currently intervening in attacks by settlers, B'Tselem's report published in October stated.

In recent months, almost a thousand Palestinians have left their homes due to settler violence. According to the UN, 8-10 people have died in violence.

Israeli soldiers have entered the terrain west of the village of Kisan.

Stone throwing away from the olive plantations of Eyad on the Länsiranta, there is a nomadic village of about 600 inhabitants, Kisan.

Seven Israeli soldiers have entered the terrain on the west side of the road leading to the village.

The reason becomes clear. One of the nomads in the village had herded his sheep on the wrong side of the road. This time, the soldiers are satisfied with talking to the nomad.

70 years old Odeh Ghazal says that a few weeks ago his nephew was shot in the finger while tending sheep on the west side of the road.

The nephew was arrested and nothing more has been heard from him.

The 70-year-old family of Odeh Ghazali has always herded sheep in Kisan. See also Trump turns himself in to the authorities

Villagers say that there have been difficulties with the settlers since the early 1980s, when the first settlers arrived in the area.

According to them, the settlers behave arbitrarily and always invent more restrictions on the lives of Palestinians. The latest rule is that you can no longer walk on the road leading to the village. This makes it difficult, for example, for children to go to school. Not all families have a car.

Currently, the village is surrounded by three settlements, and more are being established.

The villagers point to the hill on the west side. A barrack appeared there some time ago. Electricity and water have already been connected, and little by little it is building its own settlement with permanent houses.

Previously, it was an area where, among others, the Ghazal family herded their sheep.

Wahid Beyet says that herding sheep has become really difficult. Beyet's son Othman in the doorway.

Ghazal says that nomadic life has already become impossible. You have to buy food for the sheep, because they can no longer go to the nearby hills to eat.

“Our way of life is disappearing. There is nothing we can do and no one is helping,” says Ghazal.

According to Ghazal, security has weakened with Israel's right-wing government.

More and more settlers carry guns with them.

Israel due to the far-right government that has ruled for a year, the voice of the settlers has become stronger in the country's public debate.

Minister responsible for internal security Itamar Ben-Gvir lives in an illegal settlement himself, and has sought to increase gun licenses for civilians after coming to power.

This has been done especially in the settlements, where there are significantly more weapons than in Israel.

The colonists are also said to have established their own armed forces, which have the same army green uniforms as the soldiers.

Of increased There is also international concern about the violence on the West Bank.

Several countries, including Finland, demanded on Friday that Israel immediately intervene in the violence of the settlers.

Last week, the United States began imposing visa bans on settlers involved in the violence.

The US has also reportedly delayed the delivery of rifles to Israel, fearing they would end up in the hands of settlers.

See also Commission president says MEC's ​​CPI is "right" The Israeli flag flew in the West Bank.

West Bank more than 700,000 Israelis live in the settlements, including East Jerusalem, which is about ten percent of the country's Jewish population.

Nati Rom is one of them. He is a 42-year-old lawyer working in Jerusalem and a vocal defender of the settlements.

We meet him in the ancient city of Shilo in the middle of the West Bank. There is a rolling road with Israeli flags flying on both sides. This area was also planned to be part of the Palestinian state. It's hard to imagine anymore.

Rom founded his own settlement on a nearby hill near Shilo with three friends at the end of the 1990s.

On Romi's shoulder hangs a pistol, which has been made into a carbine with additional parts.

He says he sleeps with a gun under his pillow and takes his children to school in an armored car.

Nati Rom is a vocal defender of the settlements.

Roman the view is that the violence near the settlements is caused by the Palestinians.

The reports of human rights organizations say otherwise. As well as the events in Kisan village.

According to Romi, this is all a lie. He also disagrees with the legality of the settlements.

“These areas belong to Israel according to history, the Bible and the law.”

On what basis do you say they legally belong to Israel?

“These are the land of Israel. There is no other country here than Israel,” Rom replies.

He refuses to understand the issue of the Palestinians. What is Palestine, who are the Palestinians, Rom asks.

There is no such state in his world. He calls the West Bank in biblical terms Judea and Samaria.

The common view, especially among the younger settlers, is that Jewish living in the West Bank is a “God-given right”.

Rom says he does not want to cause harm to the “good Arabs” living in the area. Should Israel then give the Palestinians Israeli citizenship and equal rights?

Rom dodges the question. The countries that have been so worried about the Arabs living here could take them, for example Jordan or Japan, he states.

“Maybe Finland too. You are more than welcome to host them.”