HS Kerava | Today in Kerava it rains in the afternoon and evening, the afternoon temperature stays one degree

December 25, 2020
In the afternoon Kerava is expected to have the same temperature as yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be one degree Celsius, while at the same time yesterday it was also one degree. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 1 degree and the lowest -1 degree, estimates the weather forecast from seven in the morning.

The wind is moderate.

The chance of rain is moderate in the afternoon and evening. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 29 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m., and in the evening between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., 52 percent.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

