HS Kerava | Today in Kerava it rains during the day, the afternoon temperature rises from yesterday to 25 degrees

In the afternoon Kerava is expected to have slightly warmer weather than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, compared to 24 degrees at the same time yesterday. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels a little warmer. The temperature rises to hot readings today: the highest temperature of the day is 26 degrees and the lowest 18 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The chance of rain in the afternoon is moderate. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 16 percent, in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and in the evening between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., 29 percent.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.