HS Kerava | Today in Kerava it is raining and raining, the afternoon temperature drops from yesterday to three degrees

In the afternoon Kerava is expected to have much colder weather than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be three degrees Celsius, compared to ten degrees at the same time yesterday. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 10 degrees and the lowest 2 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is gentle.

The chance of rain is moderate all evening until evening. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 92 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.