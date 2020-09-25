HS Kerava | This is how to live in a modern open prison – a large fan-looking facility was opened in Kerava, where prisoners wander into the woods to build sheds

Kerava Fire Steel Open Prison has 136 places for prisoners. However, there are not enough places.

Keravan a new open prison was opened on 16 september. Finland’s largest open prison has places for 136 prisoners.

A new open prison was built on the left side of the old prison main building as seen from Lahdentie. Prison director Minna Saukko says the cost estimate for the work was around € 22 million.

The new prison will have a service center with a canteen, reception facilities, an outpatient clinic and teaching facilities. Around the service center, there are nine residential buildings for prisoners in fan-shaped form. The prison also has a housing unit for the disabled. The units have a shared kitchen, showers and toilets.

“The furniture and cellular furnishings were made as prison labor. The beds were produced by Turku Prison, and the rest of the furniture came from Riihimäki Prison, ”says Saukko.

The residential sector was the second half of September on Wednesday around midday quiet, the warden Otter introduced to Helsingin Sanomat open prison Kerava new facilities. The prisoners were in rehabilitation or employment at the time.

Residential buildings of Kerava open prison inmates. There is a field around the prison area.­

Prison director believes that the new open prison facilities are more functional than the old ones.

“We now operate in a much smaller area than during the previous prison. There has been a small filing in the facilities and activities in the early stages, but it is natural, ”Saukko said after the new prison had been in operation for a week.

The aim is for prisoners to be released through open prison. According to Sauko, prisoners in Kerava have an average of six months, the shortest time being two weeks.

Prison director Minna Saukko next to residential buildings.­

Kerava Open Prison has 60 percent of first-time prisoners. 34 per cent of prisoners are under the age of 29 and 26 per cent are between the ages of 30 and 39.

In the open prison, prisoners are in rehabilitation and employment service. In rehabilitation, prisoners are taught, among other things, how to take care of their own affairs and how to create a social network.

“Prisoners are taught how to act in civilian when freedom comes,” Saukko sums up.

The aim of the prison’s work activities is also to provide the prisoner with the skills with which he can cope with civilians.

“Kerava Open Prison cooperates with, for example, Helsinki, Järvenpää, Kerava and Metsähallitus. In Vasikkasaari, prisoners have rehabilitated the island for recreational use. In Nuuksio and Sipoonkorvi, the prisoners have repaired and built sheds and a network of trails for the use of hikers, ”Saukko gives examples of prisoners’ jobs.

Prisoner’s room.­

With the new facilities, the number of places in Kerava Open Prison increased. There were 94 places in the old premises, compared to 136 in the new ones.

“Although the number of seats has increased, there are still not enough prisons. The area of ​​operation of the Kerava open prison is Southern Finland, but some of the open prisoners in the criminal sanction area of ​​Southern Finland still have to be placed in other criminal sanction areas, ”says Saukko.

A flower meadow can be seen from the windows of the Kerava open prison canteen.­

In 1891 the established Kerava Prison became an open prison only in the fall of 2016, when fire authorities banned the use of the prison’s main building.

At that time, the prisoners of the closed prison in the main building were transferred to other prisons in the Southern Finland region. The open prison moved to the premises of the youth prison ward in the area.

“Renovation of the old main building would have become too expensive, however, the renovation would not have provided appropriate facilities. That is why it was decided to build a new open prison. ”

Open prison canteen.­

The Senate properties, which own the buildings of Kerava Prison and the land, are currently preparing for the further use of the vacated area.

The old main building, the director’s villa, the houses of the deputy director and the CFO, the garden area with its greenhouses, the church, the carpenter’s workshop, the wooden semi-detached houses and the fields around the prison area will be vacated from the penitentiary.

“The prison was still cultivating fields last year, but this year the fields have been set aside. In the future, we will try to find a farmer for the fields. ”

Kerava Open Prison is one of the eleven open prisons in Finland.