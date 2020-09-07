HS Kerava | There isn’t any place for skaters in Kerava: “Evidently there are prejudices and fears within the skate park”

It’s tough to search out an space for a skate park in Kerava – two locations have already been crammed.

Keravan the skate park undertaking remains to be shifting within the headwind. Up to now, the skate park has been deliberate to be constructed first in Kaleva Sports activities Park after which in Sompion Park, however neither undertaking has been accomplished.

The skate park was initially deliberate to be constructed within the Kaleva sports activities park this yr. Nevertheless, the beginning of labor was postponed when the town authorities hoped that different alternate options could be mapped out as a location for the skate park.

After this, Kerava will search for various locations for the skate park. In April, the town performed a resident survey, which introduced three sketch choices: Sompionpuisto, Kaleva Sports activities Park and the smaller Skate Parks within the courtyards of Killa and Kurkela colleges.

Within the survey, Sompionpuisto acquired essentially the most assist as a skate park location. Following this, the Leisure and Welfare Board determined in Might {that a} skate park be in-built Sompion Park.

Nevertheless, the residents of Sompio lodged an enchantment in search of the annulment of the choice. The Leisure Board, which met on the finish of August, overturned the development resolution and referred the matter again for preparation.

Keravan Director of Leisure and Welfare Anu Laitila regrets that it has been tough for a skate park to discover a place within the metropolis.

“I can’t criticize the townspeople, however it appears like there are prejudices and fears related to the skate park. The species tradition will not be utterly acquainted to the townspeople. Skating is a gentleman’s sport that emphasizes tolerance in the direction of totally different ranges of fans, ”says Laitila.

In keeping with Laitila, the town nonetheless hopes to search out the very best working situations for the skating passion.

“We’re taking a step again and evaluating the choices obtainable to the Might Board from various views. Sompion Park remains to be one of many choices. You will need to hear the opinion of fans when deciding on the situation of a skate park. ”

The Kerava Leisure Board is scheduled to rethink the development of the skate park at its assembly on 24 September.

If the board decides to construct a skate park at the moment, the skate park might be accomplished by 2021 or 2022, in accordance with Laitila’s estimates.