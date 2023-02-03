HS Kerava | The youth “cafe bus” arrives in Kerava

The Walkers bus, which functions as a cafe aimed at young people, is now being tested in Kerava.

Next next week, the youth of Kerava will have a new place to hang out, when a bus converted into a cafe parks in front of shopping center Karuselli, the city of Kerava informs.

The Walkers bus of Asema’s children’s association is a mobile youth cafe, where you can go to hang out with the same low threshold as other Walkers cafes.

The bus doors are open from February 7 on Tuesdays from 15:00 to 19:00 and on Fridays from 18:00 to 23:00 at the address Kauppakaari 13.

Bus has been touring the capital region for more than a decade. Now it parks in Kerava as a joint experiment of youth services and Asema’s children’s association. The trial period ends on April 7.

“We listen to young people with a sensitive ear and consider the need to continue the activity at Kerava after the trial period ends”, Kerava’s youth service director Jari Päkkilä promise in the announcement.

You don’t have to be on the bus without a companion, even if you can’t find a friend for a coffee trip. There are people from the association, youth workers from the city of Kerava and volunteers, so you can find a safe conversation group on the bus.