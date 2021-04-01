HS Kerava | The staff restaurant quietly sold takeaway food to outsiders against restrictions in Kerava

Police on Thursday, along with the regional government agency, conducted an inspection of the Kerava restaurant and advised the restaurant to stop selling to outsiders.

Kerava restaurant had stated that it operated as a staff restaurant, but the restaurant also sold takeaway food to non – contract customers.

The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department had become aware of suspicions that the restaurant company in Kerava had not complied with the instructions and regulations concerning exceptional conditions for restaurants. Police inspected the restaurant on Thursday with the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency.

Nutritional movements the closure has been extended until 18 April in Uusimaa.

During the closing time, restaurants are only allowed to sell takeaway food. The exception is staff restaurants, which are still allowed to serve food to their contract customers on a limited basis. In addition, staff restaurants are allowed to sell takeaway food, but only to their contract customers.

The police According to the information received by the company, the restaurant inspected is suspected of having entered its premises by customers who are not covered by the staff restaurant contracts. In addition, the site is suspected to have had customers from several communities at the same time, with the risk of spreading coronavirus disease.

During the inspection, both the restaurant staff and several customers were interviewed. The inspection found some minor deficiencies which the restaurateur was instructed to change by the next business day.

Findings according to the restaurant, the customer seats have only been used by contract customers, but the restaurant was also picked up for other customers. The restaurant was advised to stop selling to non-contract customers and to add to the front door information that only contract customers are allowed to enter the restaurant space.

“We will conduct a re-inspection at the venue next week and ensure that the agreed measures have been implemented,” the High Commissioner Timo Leppälä said police in a press release released Thursday.

Supervision of the obligation to close catering shops during exceptional circumstances is the responsibility of the police. The Regional State Administrative Agency, for its part, monitors the compliance of restaurants with the requirements and restrictions of the Communicable Diseases Act.