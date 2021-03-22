HS Kerava | The mahogany furniture of the historic pharmacy appeared on sale – Up to 25,000 euros are requested for a meticulous vision

Kerava Carpentry Factory manufactured unique pharmacy equipment in the early 20th century. Now the historical sight is sold for 25,000 euros.

The factory manufactured pharmacy equipment in 1908–1909 for Kotka-Apteekki. The pharmacy operated for almost a hundred years in Helsinki on the corner of Annankatu and Lönnrotinkatu until 2003. Architect Selim A. Lindqvist designed the furniture.

In Hollola The operating furniture store Fasetti bought the furniture for itself in 2005 and is now selling it on. Pharmacy furniture has been in the company as a store equipment for restoration and refurbishment supplies. Fetet CEO Janne Ylönen says the company is now giving up the furniture as the company changes its store concept.

The furniture for sale is Art Nouveau. The materials used are mahogany and Norwegian Labradorite stone.

Kotka Pharmacy At the time of the completion of the furniture, the pharmacy furniture was spectacular in Finland.

“The reign of old pharmacy structures made of oak and mahogany lasted in Finland from the beginning of the 20th century to the end of the 1950s. Hardwood furniture was expensive to make. In impoverished Finland after the wars, there was no room for their manufacture, ”says Ylönen.

From the early 1960s, hardwood was no longer popular in making pharmacy furniture.

“Hardwoods were replaced in pharmacy furniture with birch-faced plywood and various veneer materials. The shapes became more simplistic. ”

The price of pharmacy equipment is 25,000 euros. Ylönen says that the company has received inquiries about the furniture, but so far no serious buyer candidate has been found.

“It would be great if the furniture ended up in pharmacy use.”

Keravan The carpentry factory was founded in 1908 by six carpenters who moved from Porvoo to Kerava.

According to Ylönen, the factory originated from the manufacture of furniture for the Kotka pharmacy. In addition to Kotka Pharmacy, the factory made Pharmacy Furniture for Helsinki’s Leijona Pharmacy and Joutsen Pharmacy, among others.

The factory was later taken over by Stockmann. It was located on the site of what is now Kerava City Hall.