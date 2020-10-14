HS Kerava | The future President Paasikivi bought an idyllic farm in 1917 to get food for his family – soon, however, a series of grim tragedies began

However, Juho Kusti Paasikivi, who owned the Jukola farm, sold the food produced by his farm to the people of Kerava and made a donation to the Kerava co-educational school.

Paasikivi youth village and Paasikivenkatu in Kerava recall that the former President of the Republic Juho Kusti in Paasikivi was the second home and farm in Kerava for more than 30 years in the early 20th century.

Juho Kusti Paasikivi bought the Skogster farm in the village of Yli-Kerava in the then municipality of Tuusula in 1917. Paasikivi, who was the Governor of the National Equity Bank at the time, began to call the farm Jukola. The township of Kerava separated from Tuusula in 1924, and the Jukola farm has been located in Kerava ever since.