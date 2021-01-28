HS Kerava | The frog made a mistake in Kerava and raped in the middle of the piste – Then a close-eyed skier skis to help

Frogs can mistakenly stop hibernating as the weather condenses. As the frost intensifies, the frog often comes to an end.

Kerava towards Vantaa skied Markku Liesjärvi was surprised on Monday, January 25, as an unusual revelation swirled on the track.

It was a frog a few inches long.

“First, I saw a frog-looking debris on the side of the trail under the snow, right. When I came back, it had appeared on the trail, ”says Liesjärvi.

It was not rubbish but an expressive frog.

The frog was about a few inches long.­

The clumsy animal was in a bad grip, as it had stuck to the track in its stomach.

“It was able to move so much that the fins waved.”

Liesjärvi managed to remove the frog from the icy track. He warmed the animal in his hand by blowing warm air towards it.

To the delight of Lake Liesjärvi, the frog recovered, and he placed it in a hole reaching the ground inside the snow.

“It had probably come from a ditch about five meters away. It never comes to mind that I have seen a frog on the trail before, ”says Liesjärvi.

Museum master Martti Hilden the Central Museum of Natural History says that the mild weather may have caused the frog to wake up.

The frog stops hibernating and quads when he thinks spring has arrived.

Outside of the wintering place, however, disappointment awaits.

“It’s the kind of individual misconduct. Then they usually freeze when the frost hits, ”Hilden says.

Usually frogs overwinter in water bodies below the surface as they can breathe in the water through their skin.

Some individuals may also overwinter in hollows on land. In mild winters, when the snow melts in the middle of winter, the melting water can end up in a cavity where the frog overwinters. Then the frog may leave the wintering ground.

Running water can also carry wintering frogs from one place to another.