HS Kerava | Takatalvi played tricks on Tivoli Sariola – The tour is postponed

The Tivoli Sariola tour does not start in a week at Easter, but on April 15.

from Kerava Tivoli Sariola postpones the opening of its tour due to the last winter.

Tivoli Sariola says in its announcement that it will exceptionally start its tour of the fair this year only on April 15. According to the original plan, the holiday season was supposed to start at Easter in a week or so.

“We have to postpone going on tour, with these weather conditions we don’t dare to open Tivoli yet on Easter. A difficult decision, but we don’t want a repeat of last year’s snow and ice chaos in Lahti. The equipment and staff were busy, the opening was late and the snowy fairground did not attract revelers. Then the situation was even better in terms of conditions than this year”, CEO of Tivoli Sariola Ville Sariola says in the announcement.

Tivoli Sariolan This year, the visit to Lahti will be canceled completely, and the start of the visit to Turku will be a week earlier.

Tivoli Sariola’s visit to Turku’s Kupitta starts on April 15 and ends on May 7.

Tivoli Sariola will tour around Finland until the end of September. In the capital region, Tivoli will visit Kirkkonummi and Helsinki’s Tapanila and Vuosaari at the turn of August and September.

