HS Kerava | Prison in poor condition goes on sale – At the same time, the investor inherits a hundred-year history of handing over young people and strict protection obligations

Kerava Prison as a whole is going on sale. The buyer gets a cluster of buildings, which includes the director’s villa and church, among other things.

Keravan the old prison buildings and land will go on sale around the turn of the year. The buildings and land were vacated when the area operated Kerava Open Prison moved to new premises in mid-September.

The Senate Properties, which owns the site, is currently preparing for the further use of the vacated area.

After the open prison was moved to new premises, the old main building, the director’s villa, the deputy director’s and CFO’s houses, the garden area with its greenhouses, the church, the carpenter’s workshop, the wooden semi-detached houses and the fields around the prison area were vacated.

The prison-like environment will continue to exist, even though the old buildings will no longer have a prison.

“The Senate property plans to sell the area as a whole. With regard to the fields, it is still undecided whether they will be sold separately, ”the sales manager Sirpa Rouhiainen Senate Real Estate tells.

Rouhiainen estimates that the prison area will go on sale at the end of the year or early next year. Senate Properties is selling the area through a tender.

“There is interest, there have been inquiries from real estate investors in the area.”

The main building of Kerava Prison was completed in 1891.­

Buyers awaiting repairs in the area as some of the buildings are in poor condition. Renovation work must take into account that the buildings are protected by the National Board of Antiquities.

The buildings now for sale had prison operations for more than a hundred years. Operations began with the completion of the main building in 1891. Other buildings in the area have since been built in several different phases.

In 1891, the Koivula educational institution started in the main building. It was a boarding school place for young male offenders aged 7-15.

The educational institution was abolished in 1927 and replaced by the Kerava Youth Prison.

In In 2001, the youth prison officially became the Kerava Prison. It had about 170 prisons, of which less than a hundred were closed and the rest were open prisons.

Kerava Prison became an open prison only in 2016, when fire authorities banned the use of the prison’s main building.

Prisoners from a closed prison in the main building were transferred to other prisons in the Southern Finland region. The open prison moved to the premises of the youth prison ward in the area. From there, the open prison moved to new premises built next to the old prison area in September this year.