HS Kerava | Otto Kallioranta knew he was right when the schoolboy said that his self-confidence was improving – The teacher’s way was a new kind of course in Finnish conditions

This year, for the first time, a podcast course started at Sompio School in Kerava. A completely new kind of course has been enthusiastically received and can even improve the well-being of students.

World from a young person’s perspective. In this way, it might be possible to summarize in one sentence what will be dealt with in the podcasts of the 8th graders of Kerava Sompio School.

“For example, one group plans to discuss in their podcast series the different pressures that young people experience. They highlighted, among other things, the pressures created by teachers on students, the pressures of appearance and the pressures related to sleep and sleep rhythm, ”says the teacher in charge of the podcast course. Otto Kallioranta.

The other group, on the other hand, intends to deal with various current and superficial news topics, such as the US presidential election and the Black lives matter movement. Gaming and game characters as well as social media are also themes that students have designed as themes for their podcasts.

Podcast course is a new elective at Sompio School that students can choose for 8th and 9th grades. The course was already available a year ago, but not enough people were choosing a new subject at the time.

“For example, we offer traditional households and exercise that absorb a lot of the crowd. Fortunately, a sufficient number of students were gathered this year. ”

Podcasts have been used in primary school as part of teaching in the past, for example in Sweden.

“But at least I haven’t heard of a podcast course being offered as an elective anywhere else in elementary school. In high school, maybe, and in polytechnics, I know it is. ”

Podcast course attendees Anna Oksanen, Karoliina Mesipuu and Pihla Parviainen planned podcast episodes on Monday, September 14. They plan to talk about various current news topics.­

Idean for a podcast course Kallioranta got a couple of years ago after getting excited about the audio itself and its possibilities in a pedagogical environment. First, however, I had to dive myself as deep as possible into the podcast world.

He listened to podcasts, took a podcast course, and began publishing his own podcast. Father’s compartmentIn the podcast, Kallioranta and teacher Antti Kanto discuss fatherhood and parenting talk.

Although podcast courses have previously only been offered to older students, Kallioranta sees a lot of potential in them in primary school.

“Podcasting is such a versatile format. Content can always be proportional to age and competence. It doesn’t have to be professional, executed and cut to the last, but the content can really be anything. ”

Kallioranta compares making a podcast episode to writing an essay. While young people learn concretely how to make a podcast, such as recording their own speech and using an editing program, they also learn much more.

“ “One student, for example, said he believes self-confidence improves when he learns to express himself better.”

In podcast episodes is a certain factual content that the student takes over. In order to summarize it in one package – in this case a discussion or a monologue – the student has to think about what is most relevant to that particular topic and what questions are going through.

“I haven’t read the studies, but I take it for granted that it’s conducive to learning to discuss the topic openly. It also has a pedagogical meaning to hear your own voice. ”

A lot has traditionally been written about at school. While Kallioranta thinks podcasting is by no means easier than writing an essay, for example, she believes some students take less pressure from it.

“Making a podcast also strengthens your own voice. For example, one student said she believes self-confidence improves as she learns to express herself better. ”

Double cloth there are only a few weeks of podcast courses, but young people have already gotten to taste it.

“It’s been great to see the enthusiasm of the young people. They’ve been pretty pinched and designed the pens with a hiss. The recording has been what many people think has been the best so far. ”

Julia Helppolainen and Alina Ihalainen recorded an episode in a podcast course at the Sompio school, where they deal with the pressures caused by the experiments.­

During the lessons, students record sessions and the intention is that at least some of these will be published on a course set up for the course. Soundcloud account. The first episodes can already be found in the account and anyone can visit to listen to them from there.

Podcasts are becoming more popular and new elements are constantly appearing. However, there does not seem to be much podcasts made by primary school-age young people. Therefore, Kallioranta believes that podcasts from 8th graders could be of interest to both young people of the same age as well as older listeners.

“That young person’s perspective is usually so different compared to the adult perspective. You may not necessarily think that ‘aha, that woman sees things like that’. I think at least teenage parents can get some of these podcasts. And, of course, young people of the same age who are interested in the same topics. ”

Podcast episodes of the Sompio school podcast course can be found From the Sompio School Podcast -Soundcloudtil.