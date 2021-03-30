HS Kerava | Many Finns misuse the sauna, says a worried fire inspector

There have been five fires in the area of ​​the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department during March, in which the fire has left the sauna facilities.

Central Uusimaa there have been a lot of sauna pieces in the area recently.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department announced on Tuesday that there had been five fires in the area of ​​the facility during March, in which the fire had left the sauna facilities. There have been similar fires in the area every 20 to 25 years in recent years.

Sauna pieces the most common reasons, according to the rescue service, have been to dry the laundry in the sauna room or to have had stuff on the stove. Quite often the cause has also been a heater failure.

“Over the past year, there have been several sauna fires in which the goods stored in the sauna have caught fire. There is no expertise in the use of the sauna when the sauna is used as a warehouse, ”says the fire inspector of the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department Antti Soila To HS.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department reminds that the sauna must not be used for purposes other than sauna use.

“If the sauna is used as storage space, the fuse in the electric sauna should be turned off,” the fire inspector advises.

With trees According to the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department, the cause of the fire in the warming saunas was most often faults in the flue or negligence in heating.

In smoke saunas, the risk is that the sauna has been overheated or a so-called soot fire has started.