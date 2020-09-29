HS Kerava | Man threatens police with hanging on Facebook – convicted of violent opposition to an official

A man from Kerava sent a message to the police three years ago threatening him with hanging. Police had been involved in breaking up the protest the day before.

29.9. 12:33

Keravalainen the man sent a message to police in 2017 threatening him with hanging. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa sentenced the man to imprisonment for violating an official. The man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal, but to no avail.

Police ordered the end of the “Illegal Return” demonstration at Helsinki Railway Square three years ago. The next day, a man from Kerava sent a threatening private message to one of the police on Facebook.

In the message, the man barked at the police as a traitor and threatened to hang him.

In his own words, the man did not take part in the demonstration, and did not even know how to organize it. The police and the man did not know each other before

Man was also convicted of a subsequent attempted theft.

In the summer of 2019, he broke into the company’s production facilities in Kerava. The theft remained an attempt as the man was caught.

For these crimes, he was sentenced to seven months in prison. Because the defendant has several previous criminal convictions, the punishment is executed unconditionally.

Man appealed against the decision to the Court of Appeal and demanded that the charge of violent opposition by the official be dismissed.

However, no further processing permit was granted.