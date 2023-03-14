Tuesday, March 14, 2023
HS Kerava | Kerava’s library sells books that hardly anyone borrowed

March 14, 2023
HS Kerava | Kerava's library sells books that hardly anyone borrowed

For example, double copies of books that have lost their relevance are sold as out-of-print books

Keravan the sale of books starts at the city library.

Material removed from the collection will be sold in the lobby of Kerava Library from March 20. The mail order lasts until April 8. For sale are non-fiction books and fiction from the children’s and adults’ sections, CDs, movies and magazines.

Prices vary between 50 cents and two euros. You can get three products for two euros.

As depreciation books for example, double copies of books that have lost their topicality and books whose information content is outdated are sold.

Books with few or no loans are also removed.

You can buy books for sale during the library’s service hours.

