HS Kerava | Kerava has been inhabited without a central service, an “employment office” – Now there are two points in the city at once that are in great demand

Next starting on Monday labor market policy municipal experiment brings services to the unemployed to Kerava again.

Kerava has not had a TE office for several years, but the unemployed have been able to choose which office they have used. Now Kerava and Vantaa are together in an experiment lasting more than two years.

At the beginning of the municipal experiment, service points will be opened in Kerava for the unemployed who participate in the experiment. The service points will come to Aleksis Kivi tie 4 and Kauppakaari 11.

Unemployed jobseekers under the age of 30 and over-30s in the same situation who do not receive earnings-related daily allowance, as well as unemployed jobseekers in foreign languages, will be included in the scope of the municipal labor market experiment.

“For the customers covered by the trial, a message will be sent from the te services that they are participating in the trial. If they want to be in contact with te services, we will serve them by phone and, if possible, in an emergency situation caused by the coronavirus on site, ”says Kerava’s labor policy municipal experiment Vetävä Mia Talikka.

Keravan The employment situation has deteriorated in recent years. When Kerava applied for the municipal experiment in September 2019, the unemployment rate was about eight percent. In February this year, the figure was 13.7.

“The exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus explain the rise in the unemployment rate. Many people working in the service sector have been laid off or unemployed. The difficulties in the airport area are also reflected in Kerava’s employment, ”says Talikka.

According to Talika, the aim of the municipal experiment is to reduce long-term unemployment in Kerava. More specific goals will be set when the experiment starts.

“At the beginning of the experiment, let’s see what the realistic goal is. How much could the employment situation improve. The good thing about the experiment is that the unemployed now have the opportunity to receive comprehensive service and coaching in their job search. ”

March 1 the municipal pilot experiment on unemployment will end on June 30, 2023. There will be 25 pilot areas with 118 municipalities. About 230,000 people, or more than half of Finland’s unemployed jobseekers, are involved in the experiment.

