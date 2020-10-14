HS Kerava | In the future, you can get trout from the Keravanjoki with a radio transmitter attached – you shouldn’t throw the fish away, because you get money for it

The migratory behavior of sea trout and whitefish is monitored using radio transmitters attached to the fish.

From the Keravan River and sea trout or whitefish with a radio transmitter may rise from the Vantaa River in the future. Fish equipped with radio transmitters should not be discarded, but the transmitter’s information should be reported to the researcher.

The city of Kerava is involved in the Vantaanjoki and Helsinki Region Water Protection Association’s three-year Nousu research project, which monitors the migratory behavior of sea trout and whitefish using radio transmitters attached to fish.

The aim of the project is to find out during 2020–2023, for example, whether the technical fish ladder built in Kellokoski in Keravanjoki in 2018 will work and how much sea trout will rise along the branch of the river in the areas above Kirkonkylänkoski.

Keravan In addition to the city, the project is funded by the City of Helsinki and the Vantaanjoki and Helsinki-Espoo fisheries areas. The Natural Resources Center is also involved in the project.

If a fisherman catches a fish marked with a transmitter, he should write down the number code displayed on the transmitter and report the finding to the researcher.

If the fish is damaged, dead or taken by a fisherman, the transmitter should be removed by cutting the lashing wire and mailed to Kala- ja vesitutkimus Oy, Yrittäjäntie 26, 01800 Klaukkala.

The contact information and account number should be attached to the mailing, a fee of 20 euros will be paid for the returned sender.