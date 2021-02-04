HS Kerava | Do medium beers still taste the same as they did in the 1990s? The brewer, who oversaw the making of more than a hundred beers, reveals the precise taste controls

Master brewer Tapio Kangas-Heiska has worked at Sinebrychoff for more than 35 years. Of the more than 120 new beers, one was born from an oak bark found in Oitta, Espoo

Sinebrychoffin history takes place at the brewery in March: worked as a brewing master for more than 25 years Tapio Kangas-Heiska retire.

His name is not familiar to the general public, but the products he has developed have been tasted by many. The development of the 200th anniversary beer, which was launched in 2019, was a particularly important project for Kangas-Heiska.

Kangas-Heiskan Sinebrychoff’s career began in 1981 as a summer employee, when the brewery operated in Hietalahti, Helsinki. As a permanent employee, he started at Sinebrychoff four years later.

After that, Kangas-Heiska worked, among other things, as a shift manager and in charge of the beer process before starting as a brewing master in 1996. Before that, Kangas-Heiska had studied for a year as a brewing master at the brewing school in Munich, Germany.

At that time, Sinebrychoff had moved from Hietalahti to Kerava, production in Central Uusimaa had started in 1992.

From Since 2002, Kangas-Heiska has been Sinebrychoff’s master brewer. Since 2014, in addition to beer, he has been responsible for the company’s production of ciders, waters and soft drinks.

According to Kangas-Heiska’s calculations, Sinebrychoff has made about 125-130 new beers in more than 35 years, when he has been a permanent employee of the company. In the early years, there were few new brands.

The situation changed when Finland joined the European Union in 1995. The competence of the Union was classified into pillars, one of which was the European Community (EC) dealing with the common market.

“Before EC membership, beer was produced with Alko’s permission. After EC membership, Valvira controlled the breweries, and the development and marketing of the products were in the brewery’s own hands. Since then, Sinebrychoff has become at its best more than ten new beer brands each year. ”

Which brand of beer would the master brewer highlight among the more than 120 brands?

“Dark surface yeast beers on the market between 2000 and 2008 Velvet has been the longest-running specialty new in my time, with the exception of Christmas beers. Beer has been popular with women. Women often want dry white wine, and velvet also tastes dry. Maybe that’s why the women bought Velvet. ”

Tapio Kangas-Heiska, who works in Kerava, says that the taste of medium beer can be adjusted by interfering with the color or bitterness of the beer.­

Kangas-Heiska also highlights the 1819 celebratory beer in honor of the company’s 200th anniversary, which came on the market in 2019. The beer originated from a project by the Brewing Laboratory to study the suitability of yeasts isolated from nature for brewing. The yeast used for the festive beer was found in oak bark in Oitta, Espoo.

“Yeasts were searched for at random. Making party beer was an important project for me personally, because a special element was used to make beer, wild yeast. ”

Many middle-beer drinkers may wonder if the composition of the drink has changed over the years. At least for Sinebrychoff, this has not happened.

“Medium beers have not changed terribly. Although there is variation in the harvest seasons, the aim is to make the beer similar from year to year. ”

Sometimes small changes have been made to the beer recipe since the beer came on the market.

“Based on the consumer experience, we may have changed the recipe, for example, by adjusting the color or bitterness of the beer. The changes have been small on a large scale. ”

In the opinion of the master brewer, the Finnish beer taste is not different compared to foreign countries.

“In Finland, food and drink have grown together. Elsewhere, beer and food may be different, but they still fit together. ”

Tapio Kangas-Heiska will retire from the position of master brewer in March, however, he will not leave beer at the dawn of retirement.

“The relationship with beer will remain pretty much the same as it is now. Beer is part of my daily diet. ”

Kangas-Heiska does not have any special beer favorites.

“If I had to go to a desert island, I would bring red Koff medium beer. I have no mood. The choice of beer depends on the place and situation, as well as on the type of food in which the beer is consumed. ”