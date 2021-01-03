HS Kerava | Commuter trains may in the future turn on a whole new route from Kerava – It could give birth to thousands of homes along the tracks

The planned passenger traffic section would have four stations: Kerava, Kerava Ahjo and Talma and Nikkilä on the Sipoo side.

Kerava may in the future reach Sipoo Nikkilä in 11 minutes by passenger train.

The MAL 2019 plan for land use, housing and transport in the state and Helsinki region, approved last year, stated that it is possible to start operating on the Kerava – Nikkilä line by 2030 if land use develops in accordance with Sipoo and Kerava forecasts. According to the forecast, 20,000 people would live in the zone at that time.

The planned passenger traffic section would have four stations: Kerava, Kerava Ahjo and Talma and Nikkilä on the Sipoo side.

Passenger traffic starting between Kerava and Nikkilä requires improvement work on the line section. Transport engineer of the city of Kerava Erkki Vähätörmä says Kerava and Sipoo are currently negotiating with the Finnish Rail Administration on a further plan to improve the track.

“The commencement of passenger traffic will require the removal of level crossings, gear changes and the construction of piers at stations, and possibly the construction of a freight crossing track. At Kerava station, one berth should be extended so that the K-train and the Nikkilä train can fit on the same track. ”

Also read: New tracks appear for kilometers north of Kerava – Then the carefully orchestrated movement of various trains begins on adjacent rails

On the track section there would be eight level crossings to be removed. In addition, two level crossings should be removed from the Kerava triangular track so that a possible stop of freight trains on the triangular track does not block street traffic.

The estimated cost of the works would be EUR 11 million without the construction of the meeting track and the removal of level crossings. The construction of the junction track would cost eight million euros and the removal of level crossings 12 million euros.

“The encounter track is not necessary now because most of the freight traffic on the line section is late at night and at night due to congestion on the rest of the network. However, the situation may change in the future, and the encounter track would then be of use. ”

Vähätörmä says that Kerava and Sipoo have not yet held negotiations with the state on how to share the costs of improving the section of track.

“The traditional division has been that the state’s share is 70 percent and the municipality’s 30 percent.”

Of the planned new stations, about 7,000 inhabitants currently live in the vicinity of Kerava’s Ahjo. According to Vähätörmä, a small extension has been planned for the area.

The planned station in Talma is currently home to about 1,300 inhabitants.

“The town plans of the Talma area for the next few years will create the conditions for the area’s initial population growth to about 3,300 inhabitants. In the longer term, Talma will develop into an agglomeration of more than 13,000 inhabitants in accordance with the sub-master plan, ”Sipoo General Planning Manager Suvi Kaski notes.

Nikkilän the population is now around 5,000 to 6,000, depending on the size of the survey area. According to Kaske, the zoning will enable the area’s population to grow to more than 10,000 inhabitants over the next ten years.

“It is the growth of Nikkilä’s population that makes passenger traffic profitable between Kerava and Nikkilä,” Sipoo zoning architect Dennis Söderholm notes.

Passenger traffic between Kerava and Nikkilä may start in the second half of the 2020s.

“The intention of the Sipoo Council is that passenger train traffic will be launched as early as the middle of the 2020s, and the municipality is very committed to the implementation of the MAL agreement through its own actions,” says Kaski.