HS Kerava | Can the price of an apartment be halved if a stone crusher comes to a neighbor? The planned facility on the Vantaa-Kerava border frightened the area’s residents

Keravan Riverside residents do not want a rock crushing plant planned for the area.

Destia oy has applied for an environmental permit from the Central Uusimaa Environmental Board to establish a stone crushing plant in the Kerava Riverwalk area east of Lahdentie. The total area of ​​the planning area is 14.93 hectares and the area of ​​the excavation area is 8.9 hectares.

The permit is applied for for ten years.

Next to the planned stone crushing plant, there is a detached house in the Jokivarre area and on the other side of the border in Vantaa, North Nikinmäki. The riverside residents’ association was not designed to please the rock crusher.

Association intends to oppose the quarry project in its reminder. A written reminder and opinion may be submitted to the permit application by February 9.

“Near the planned stone crushing plant, there are about a hundred detached houses in Jokivarre and Vantaa in the Northern Nikinmäki area. The stone crushing plant would provide residents with a noise problem and a continuous truck rally, ”says the chairman of the Jokivarre detached house association Ilkka Kianto.

In addition, the hiking and recreation areas in the Jokivarre area would narrow.

“The excavation area is the most popular outdoor recreation area in the Jokivarre area, which joins the forest to Sipoonkorvi National Park,” Kianto points out.

The detached house association is also concerned that the arrival of the stone crusher would lower housing prices in the area.

“Sellers or buyers are wondering whether it is worth buying or selling an apartment in the area when a stone crushing plant is planned for the area. According to expert estimates, housing prices will at least halve as a result, ”Kianto claims.

Jokivarren Omakotiyhdistys has collected names at an address opposed to the entry of a stone crusher. By 13 January, 1,251 names had been collected.

“ “The multiplier effects of the project would be great, and they would also be visible in Vantaa.”

Kerava the city will give its opinion on Destia’s environmental permit application. Chairman of the City Board Samuli Isola (sd) states that he has received several contacts about the project and says that as an individual he is very critical of the arrival of the quarry.

“The quarry would be in the middle of a natural area defined in the master plan. However, the nature studies of the project have been incomplete. In addition, a truck rally would enter the area when rock material was brought from elsewhere to the crushing plant. The multiplier effects of the project would be great, and they would also be visible in Vantaa, ”says Isola.

However, he recalls that the city of Kerava is one of the commentators on the project and cannot directly determine whether the quarry will receive an environmental permit or not.

According to Isola, the city will give its opinion on the project in February on the basis of official training.

Vantaa also gives a statement about the stone crushing plant. The Vantaa Environmental Board discussed the statement at its meeting on Thursday, January 14. In its opinion, the board requires, among other things, that the noise caused by the project must also be effectively combated in the direction of Pohjois-Nikinmäki, for example by making a higher noise barrier than presented.

According to Destia there is a need for a stone crushing plant because a lot is being built in the metropolitan area.

“It is important to get the aggregate in the shortest possible driving distance. It is more environmentally friendly to mine near construction instead of transporting aggregate over long distances. The area is zoned as a workplace area from which the aggregate must in any case be removed before construction can begin, ”Destia’s Director of Aggregates Tero Ristolainen reply by email.

Destia says it is working to limit noise from a potential rock crusher through various measures.

“Destia’s plan is to limit the noise level from drilling and crushing through noise abatement measures, such as noise barriers to the south-west and north-east of the area and the location of storage heaps in ways that reduce noise.”

Destia Ristolainen believes that the rock crusher would not produce a truck rally in the area.

“Of course, there will be heavy traffic on Lahdentie, but it is not about truck. Destia has stated in the application the estimated maximum number of transports, but the actual volume of transports is affected by the fluctuating demand for aggregate every year, ”says Ristolainen.

Central Uusimaa the environment center prepares a draft decision on the environmental permit. The Central Uusimaa Environmental Board will decide in due course whether an environmental permit will be issued for the stone crushing plant.

“I am confident that the Environment Agency will prepare the matter professionally,” says Isola.

