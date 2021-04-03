Sunday, April 4, 2021
HS Kerava | A rainy day in Kerava, the afternoon temperature rises from yesterday to eight degrees

by admin
April 3, 2021
in World
0

In the afternoon Kerava is expected to have slightly warmer weather than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be eight degrees Celsius, compared to six degrees at the same time yesterday. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels cooler. The highest daily temperature is 8 degrees and the lowest -2 degrees, estimates the weather forecast.

The wind is moderate. The day is rainless or mostly rainless.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

.
