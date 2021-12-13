HS Kerava A man was shot with a truncated shotgun in the thigh in Kerava – coins in his pocket saved him from a more serious injury

The shooter was sentenced to more than two years in prison for the incident and other crimes.

The man was shot in the thigh with a shotgun in Kerava, but coins in his pocket saved him from more serious injuries.

The events started in Kerava in October last year. According to the indictment, two men at that time committed physical violence against a third man in the apartment of another abuser.

The next day the perpetrators met the man again. They went to the man and first struck the man outside on the head and body.

The other then fired a close-range shot at the man who had been the target of the violence from a close range. The shot hit the man in the left upper thigh.

The man’s pocket at that time had coins that prevented a more serious injury. The shooting caused a bleeding wound in the man’s left thigh.

Shooter said during the pre-trial investigation that he had gone to the apartment of the man who was the target of the shooting to settle the previous day’s affairs. The shooter said he had taken the gun with him for his own safety because he had previously had a dispute with the man who was the target of the shooting.

According to the shooter, the man did not want to settle things and they got a handshake. At that point, the shooter had taken the gun out of his pocket. According to the shooter, his intention had been to intimidate, not to shoot. He couldn’t tell why the gun lock wasn’t on.

The first On the day of the violence, the district court found that the report of the man who had been the victim of the violence was confusing and unclear. For both men, the district court dismissed the charges of assault.

Of the events that led to the shot, the district court found that there was little reliable account of the events. On the basis of the evidence presented, the district court found that there was considerable doubt as to the intent of the shooter’s conduct.

Consequently, the shooter cannot be held guilty of attempted murder or aggravated assault. The district court found the man guilty of aggravated injury.

As for the other man, the district court dismissed both charges of assault.

Second, the man who acted as a shooter also committed other crimes.

The district court convicted Niko Juhani Saastamoinen two years and one month of absolute imprisonment for assault, aggravated personal injury, firearms offense, misrepresentation, two drunk driving offenses, two drug offenses endangering.

Saastamoinen was sentenced to pay the victim EUR 5,900 in compensation.

Polluting appealed the district court’s judgment to the Court of Appeal. In its decision of 10 December, the Helsinki Court of Appeal changed a few details to take into account the author’s period of deprivation of liberty and a previous judgment handed down last April.

In other respects the Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the District Court.