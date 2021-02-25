HS Kerava | A man fired at Kalashnikov towards an apartment building in Kerava – Imprisoned for a chain of events intoxicated

A drunken army armed with assault rifles tried to break into an apartment building in Kerava in 2017. The main perpetrator received two years in prison for the crime.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has ruled in a case in which a group of two men and one woman armed with assault rifles sought to infiltrate a victim living in a Kerala apartment building.

The chain of events that took place in 2017 began when one of the three accused gangs had had a dispute with the victim.

The drunk victim later went to an apartment where two perpetrators were staying. The victim was given a telephone, which at the other end of the line was threatened with firing by the main perpetrator.

After a while, the victim left and the main factor who threatened him came to the apartment.

The crew then went to the main factor’s caravan and retrieved a small rifle and an AK-47 Kalashnikov assault rifle. On the way to the victim’s apartment, the gang tested the operation of the guns by shooting around.

The crowd was drunk.

Armed the crew arrived in the courtyard of the victim’s apartment building. They toured the house and tried to open the lower door of the apartment building as well as the bike storage door. However, the doors were locked, so they could not get inside the apartment building.

Tovin they tried to find the victim’s balcony, but in the end they gave up.

However, the company didn’t stay here, and the main factor took the AK-47 assault rifle and fired it with 16 shots per apartment building.

As a result, a neighbor completely unrelated to the gang’s quarrels experienced moments of horror in his bed. He was asleep as bullets from an assault rifle pierced the windows of his studio and crashed over his bed.

The rest of the bullets hit the outer wall of the house.

Tuusula District Court sentenced the main perpetrator who used the assault rifle for a felony firearms offense, causing danger, two different violations of domestic peace and imprisonment for one and seven months in prison.

In addition, the perpetrator will have to pay a shocked neighbor EUR 2,000 in compensation for the suffering. He will also have to pay damages to the housing association totaling 2,115 euros. In addition, the costs of the proceedings amount to EUR 3,068.

However, the district court dismissed the charge of aggravated assault. In addition, the charges of the other two perpetrators were dismissed.

The charges of deprivation of liberty and another violation of domestic peace were related to a case where the same man, along with another perpetrator, forced a man into a car and rode him against his will along Kerava and Järvenpää. The reason for this was the suspicion that the victim had stolen the bag of another perpetrator. The bag had also been searched in various flats and thus disturbed the home peace of at least one resident.

The principal appealed to the Court of Appeal, demanding that charges of deprivation of liberty and violation of domestic peace be dismissed and that sentences be reduced.

However, the Court of Appeal ended up raising the verdict, and eventually Jesse Sakari Berggren was sentenced to two years in prison.