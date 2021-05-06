HS Kerava | A group of boys forced the young girl to lick her shoes during the beating in Kerava

A group of young people beat up a girl in the center of Kerava. All of the factors are under the age of 15, according to police.

Set the boys were beaten by a young girl in the center of Kerava on Saturday night. The boys kicked the girl and punched her. They also tore him off his clothes and forced him to lick his shoes.

He was the first to report on the matter Central Uusimaa.

The authors the identity is known, says the investigating director on duty Timo Luoto From the Eastern Uusimaa police.

“Three people are known, all of whom are under the age of 15.”

The girl had escaped the situation. According to police, his guardian took him to the hospital for examination.

Assault was filmed and video footage distributed on social media. Police are in possession of footage related to the incident.

If you encounter images related to the event on social media, Luoto urges you not to share it.

“The fact that something is beaten and described and shared online is an extremely nasty phenomenon. At the very least, these links should not be shared. ”

Because the suspects are under the age of 15, they are not criminally liable. However, the police will speak to all involved in cooperation with child protection authorities.

