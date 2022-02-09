HS Kerava A 90-year-old man tried to do snow work in the yard of a front man’s house – then unselfish bystanders rushed to the rescue.

The wonderful neighbors have repeatedly selflessly rushed Heli Söderqvist from Kerava to help the elderly parents do the snow work.

Ladies the neighbors are worth their weight in gold.

Many have experienced it this winter with snowstorms. One of them is a Kerala resident Heli Söderqvist. His elderly parents live in a front house built in the 1950s in Sompio, Kerava.

“Dad is about to turn 91, and my 91-year-old mom is in a wheelchair. Dad has stubbornly cut the grass and hawthorn fence and done other yard work. He has also tried to do snow work, but yes it goes to heart, ”Söderqvist describes.

Multi even healthy and in good condition has sweated while clearing snow after storm Valtteri. However, the last few weeks have been particularly challenging for older people. Physically heavy snow work puts a strain on the heart, and for the elderly, slipping can cause severe fractures.

Last year, for example, Söderqvist’s father slipped while doing snow work on the balcony and was hospitalized for six weeks.

The daughter is not always able to help her parents herself. Fortunately, the neighbors have rushed to the rescue. Last Saturday morning, one of the neighbors had taken the initiative to shovel snow from the yard during the night.

“This was a really happy surprise! They have absolutely wonderful neighbors who will be completely selfless to help, ”says Söderqvist.

“There is a lot of talk in this time that people no longer know their neighbors and there is no community. However, there is a desire to help. ”

Söderqvistin the father has lived in the house since the child. Söderqvist’s mother has also lived there for about 60 years.

“Now Mom and Dad will soon be able to move into the apartment building, and that will ease the situation. This snowstorm chaos now had time to come before that. ”

Over the decades, neighbors have come and gone, but help has always been received.

“When Dad was in the hospital last year, one of the neighbors always came to hand out the mail to my mother in a wheelchair out the window.”

This winter, however, according to Söderqvist, has been in a class of its own in terms of aid.

“When Dad has gone to the yard to do the snow work, he has only been there for a moment when one of the neighbors has already shown up with the cola or shovel to do the snow work for him.”

Söderqvist put a public thank-you note for help on Saturday We <3 Kerava -Facebook group. The publication inspired many others to share positive experiences of helpful fellow people and neighbors in the comment chain.

The desire to help has also been evident in many other places. HS recently reported on Helsinki from a coronary ill couplewho received help when their car was hit by a fine spot under piles of snow.