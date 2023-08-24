HS Kaustinen | The small town became a graveyard of closed fur farms: “No one crazy wants to continue this business”

Empty fur yards reflect the development of the industry, which has pointed sharply downward in recent years.

At the road sign reads Kettutarhantie.

The road forms a loop and is bordered by mesh fences that keep overly curious passers-by away from the fur farms. “Access prohibited” and “camera surveillance”, the signs remind.

The shelters themselves look abandoned. Milkweed and tall grass grow between the shade houses. It is clear that no people have passed here for a long time. The atmosphere is quiet, even a little eerie.

Some distance away, you can see movement on the right side of the road. Is it a figment of the imagination, a hallucination? Visibility is poor due to the bushes growing next to the fence, but a small number of seagulls would indicate that some of the nurseries are still in operation.

The fur farm has been an important source of employment in Kaustinen, which has approximately 4,000 inhabitants, and there have been an exceptionally large number of fur farms in the municipality. As recently as March of last year, Kaustinen had 48 fur farms, according to Statistics Finland, but the drop has been rapid. According to Fifur, the Finnish fur breeders’ association, there are now 33 active farms.

Caustic the center seems quite lively. The municipality is particularly well known for its folk music tradition: during the folk music festival every summer, the population of the church village multiplies and the village pulsates with life around the clock.

Even now, on a random Tuesday in August, it’s not quiet. There is life on the Kylänrait, and there are plenty of services, companies and industry near the center. 35 children were also born in the municipality last year.

It is fortunate that Kaustinen’s business life does not rely on one support leg.

There are still dozens of fur farms in Kausti, although many have stopped operating in recent years.

“No crazy person wants to continue this job when it’s not worth it,” he gasps Pertti Kujala in the cab of a tracked excavator.

Kujalan the plane stands in the middle of a landscape that looks like a graveyard of defunct fur farms. There are abandoned shadow houses on every side, which the Digger’s grapple punches at a steady pace. A cage structure in the grapple and a nice bundle on the other side of the digger, then the same again countless times.

Pertti Kujala is from the neighboring municipality of Vetel. He does not believe that fur farming has a future.

The worker has already destroyed 1.5 kilometers of garden structures. There are four kilometers to demolish in total, and the job probably won’t stop there.

“Stupid thing. I’m waiting with horror to see if all the shelters still have to be demolished.”

There is still the smell of fur feed and manure in the air, as well as some strange and dull smell that is hard to identify. Discouraging and sharp as the situational picture told by Kujala: there were once 16 different fur entrepreneurs in this area near Kettutarhantie. Gradually, many of them have stopped. A couple of years ago, many people threw their gloves on the counter due to the difficult market situation.

There have been many strong fur farming families in Kausti, where the business has been passed down from one generation to the next. This can still be seen in YTJ’s register, where the same surnames are repeated over and over when searching for the name of the municipality.

Quite the protection of fur farms also begins to have long traditions. Uninvited guests are not wanted in the nurseries, and this is indicated by the closed gates and prohibition signs. Behind one of the gates, a masked man drives a feeding truck and stops to look at passers-by. He doesn’t seem like he wants to discuss the future of the fur industry, and of course there’s no need for shelters because of the infectious disease situation.

The bird flu that has spread to animal shelters has further tightened the ranks of animal shelters, and information has been handled at the federal level. Now, however, a furrier comes across us, who is happy to talk about the situation, although of course not with his name or picture.

The bearded, youthful host is just washing the feed tanks, a job that must be done daily. His fur yard is also surrounded by a row of quiet shade houses. Other entrepreneurs have gradually stopped, the man says.

Most of the bird flu infections in Finnish fur farms have been found in minks. The picture shows a blue fox with few infections.

“When the Chinese market closed at the time of the corona virus, it was a bad place for many. At that time, many shelters were emptied here too.”

He only has blue foxes and no minks at all. So far, bird flu has been found in 25 shelters, about half of which are in Kaustinen. Termination decisions have been issued on 13 farms, which concern a total of approximately 120,000 fur animals.

Lake Ullavanjärvi Near Kaustinen was one of the first bodies of water where highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in birds in the summer. The lake, known as the nesting place of thousands of seagulls, is now quiet, and no dead birds can be seen except for the occasional old carrion.

Ullavanjärvi in ​​the peace of late summer. The seagulls have largely left their nesting grounds.

Most of the seagulls have already moved to warmer countries. A single flock of seagulls can be seen on the roof of Kaustinen’s fur feed premises. They have probably looked for easy food around the refinery and are now resting in the warm drizzle with their bellies full.

The somewhat caustic seagulls know that, along with their fellow species, they may have sealed the fate of an industry.

Seagulls on the roof of Kaustinen fur feed.

Correction 24.8. at 9:03 am: In the story, it was previously wrongly claimed that bird flu had occurred in Finnish fur farms mostly in minks. In reality, the disease has been found more in blue foxes than in minks.