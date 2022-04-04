HS Kauniainen Young people from Kauniainen come up with a clever way to share money and work experience – Now there are enough jobs to share directly through WhatsApp

The young people of Kauniainen High School have their own employment agency, which employed 26 young people last month. GraniWorks will now explain how this is possible.

Peppi Lehikoinen folds a small cardboard box, Emilia Manninen slip into a box a bag of beef seasoned with basil in a vacuum-packed bag and Ada Annala affix a sticker to the packaging indicating the expiry date of the product.

Trio Since the end of January, he has been working 2-3 times a week at Ferm Foods, a company that makes fermented beef beans. Its production plant operates in Kera’s halls in Espoo.

Lehikoinen, Manninen and Annala are responsible for packaging the company’s products. After packaging, they are transported to customers and eventually end up on the shelves of grocery stores.

High school girls got a job through GraniWorks. What exactly is GraniWorks all about?

High school students Peppi Lehikoinen, Ada Annala and Emilia Manninen say that they have learned a lot of working life skills in a couple of months.

GraniWorks is an employment agency for high school students in Kauniainen, which employs dozens of young people in just one semester.

It was founded in 2013 and is officially called Kauniainen High School Cooperative Grani. Its idea is to connect high school students looking for work with clients who need labor.

The company’s operations are run by high school students, who gain experience of working life when organizing employment. In the shelter of the cooperative, you can also try your own business.

At the moment the managing director of the cooperative is Tuomas Asujawho himself has recently gone to a work gig in snow work, mediated by GraniWorks.

The cooperative has a WhatsApp group where school students are told about the jobs available.

“If more than one person registers for one place, we will arrange a recruitment phase where the employee will be selected,” Asuja says.

In March, the company paid a salary to 26 students for a total of about 170 hours worked.

According to the resident, students have been hired through the cooperative as babysitters, translators, packers of goods, cleaning, snowmaking and fencing.

Emilia Manninen (left), Peppi Lehikoinen (middle) and Ada Annala each perform their own tasks in packaging so that the work goes as quickly as possible.

This summer GraniWorks also handles summer jobs.

“There have been so many jobs that we decided to take part in the summer job as well,” Asuja says.

At present, summer work through the cooperative has been agreed with ten young people.

Lehikoinen and Manninen will be able to work at Ferm Foods during the summer. Annala has agreed on a summer job with the restaurant, and she also plans to take on other work gigs from GraniWorks.

At the bull bean factory in Kera, they have worked as packers mainly a couple of days a week after school days. You can quickly get to Keraa from the school by train.

With manna16, has brief work experience in childcare.

“But this is my first real job.”

In a couple of months, Manninen says that he has learned things related to the company’s field, but also general working life skills.

“I’ve learned to communicate with my employer, ask questions and express myself as clearly as possible,” she says.

Lehikoinen, 16, says that he learned about the rules of working life, hygiene and the importance of work clothes, issues related to the preparation and storage of food, and the importance of breaks.

According to Annalan, 17, one doctrine is related to merit when one sees how much work one has to do to get some amount.

“The salary has shown the value of the money,” he notes.

All three state that they have been well and understandingly received in the workplace. They get a lot of influence on their working hours, which feels important because of their studies.

“This is good because sometimes the school demands a lot,” Lehikoinen says.

“If there are experiments, you can read,” Manninen continues.

Manninen dreams of a lawyer’s job. Lehikoinen’s dream job would be to work abroad as a diplomat. Annala, on the other hand, has considered the health sector and knows that she at least wants to work with children and young people.

Ferm Foodsin operations began in 2020. The company moved to larger premises in Kera in August 2021.

Managing director Mirja Taimisto got a tip from a friend about GraniWorks when a growing company suddenly needed more emergency assistants at the turn of the year.

Mirja Taimisto

“I heard that there is a business high school in Kauniainen near us and there is still my own company that cares about employees,” says Taimisto. Being an entrepreneur yourself is a good idea to learn how to run a business.

“This whole idea suited us perfectly, as we had just considered contacting the educational institutions so that we could hire young people through them.”

He found hiring employees through GraniWorks to be easy, effortless and reliable. The company has had a total of five employees through it.

“They have kept to the agreed working hours and done the work that has been agreed.”

Of course, good orientation is important, Taimisto points out.

“After that, employees know what to do and why. Allowing it to be done independently then increases self-confidence. ”

Quite many the young man is still looking for his first summer job. How do these 16- and 17-year-olds advise their peers when looking for their first summer job? First of all, working life and work are not to be feared. Yes, tasks are learned when they are taught.

“It’s worth going to ask about the job itself face to face or even by calling the job,” says Manninen.

Anna also thinks it is worth trying to make an appointment or just go to the place because “there are no gestures and eye contact in the email.”

“When it comes to asking for a job, you can say it was nice to go, thank you for the opportunity to talk and show that you appreciate the job you are applying for.”

