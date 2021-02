It took decades to rehabilitate the only lake in Kauniainen. Today, Gallträsk is a popular outdoor destination.

Skis seem to run lightly, even though the snow has come brisk the day before.

Vesa Helkkula sneaks smoothly around Gallträsk and stops at the pier. The look reveals that a satisfied skier is skiing here. However, the satisfaction is not only due to the excellent skiing weather, but also to the lake on which Helkkula and his skis stand.