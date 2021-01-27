HS Kauniainen This is what food culture has come up with: A brand new French robot is salting an Italian artesian pizza in the middle of a Finnish lush landscape

This is what food culture has come up with: A brand new French robot is salting an Italian artesian pizza in the middle of a Finnish lush landscape

Half a year ago, a beautiful family was looking for an open restaurant in France. Half a year later, a vending machine was opened in Kauniainen, where you can grab freshly baked pizza at any time.

For subscribers

Vilma Ikola HS

2:00

What to unite Finns and French? Pizza. This is what at least the founder of the pizza vending machine in Kauniainen believes Alexandre Benjamin as well as business partners Sylvain Floirac and Marc Mulard. The French trio has years of experience in Finland, the business world and food, and now the result of their expertise stands along Asematie in front of Kauniainen Central Square.