HS Kauniainen | The skating rink was super popular – Now it’s open again

The popular ice rink of Gallträski in Kauniainen is open again. According to the volunteer group that maintains the track, the track is now in top condition.

One The Gallträski Skating Rink, which is one of the most popular excursion skating destinations in the capital region, is open again. The skating rink of the lake north of Kauniainen had to be closed a couple of weeks ago, when the ice had weakened due to positive winds and rains.

As the weather cooled down, it was possible to renovate the track again.

“Yesterday Thursday, it was planed for several hours and it is now in really good condition,” says the chairman of Kauniainen’s Voluntary Movement Promoters (Kole) ry Anna Mäkelä.

The approximately 1.25 kilometer long skating rink is taken care of by Kole’s group of volunteers.

“We have a group of active townspeople who come to rehabilitate the track. This Kole strike group takes care of the track in their own free time, when they have time from their other busy schedules,” says Mäkelä.

Track was finished so carefully on Thursday that the association even dares to describe it as ice rink level.

“The indoor ice, but outside in a more lakeside urban environment. It’s just perfect that you can come by train even from Helsinki and in half an hour you’re already at the lake shore with this level of ice.”

Although Gallträsk is particularly popular with locals, this little winter sports gem also attracts visitors from neighboring municipalities. On sunny winter weekends, there have been even hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts on the ice.

Weather forecasts are looking promising at the moment, especially for Saturday. Some parking space can be found on the south-west side of the lake on the South Heikelintie.

“However, the best parking possibilities are in the ballpark and swimming hall parking lots,” advises Mäkelä.

You can also get there easily by public transport, for example, it’s only a ten-minute walk from the train station.

There is also a ski slope at the lake.