HS Kauniainen The popularity of the pizza machine surprised the entrepreneur: four times the number of customers, pizzas had to be sold out cold

Finland’s first pizza machine, opened in Kauniainen, has garnered praise from its visitors. The company hired new employees and plans to expand.

In the beautiful a pizza vending machine was opened that guts artisan pizzas in three minutes at any time of the day. Finland’s first pizza machine has had enough hungry people to queue.

“The vending machine has been a success. There have been four times as many customers as we expected, ”says Fizza’s entrepreneur Alexandre Benjamin.

Audience rush has also caused problems for entrepreneurs. Yesterday, Facebook’s “Puskaradio Grani” group wondered why the vending machine only offers cold pizzas that are instructed to heat themselves at home.

The kiosk had to sell pizzas out cold from the beginning of the week, as the oven had to be serviced after traces of heavy use, Benjamin says. The oven also had to be ordered from abroad.

However, the problem was resolved on Wednesday. Now the machine is gutting steaming hot pizzas out of its guts again.

“Usually, the vending machine needs to be serviced about once a month, as it has now had to be serviced weekly due to high demand. We have faced some initial challenges, but customers have been understanding and encouraging, ”says Benjamin.

Entrepreneurs According to the pizza vending machine, there have been enough steady visitors for almost two weeks. The biggest spike in visitor numbers was about a week after the opening.

Beautiful Johan Johansson went to test the newcomer to the city’s restaurant offering over the weekend. There was a queue for the vending machine, but the people were in a good mood. Johansson described the atmosphere as magical.

“The long-awaited frost, snowflakes hovered in the sky and the pizza smelled in the air. Even the picnic table was covered. It was like a commercial – or really Grani in a nutshell. ”

The video below shows how the machine works:

The people of Kauniainen enthusiasm for the automatic pizza surprised the entrepreneurs of Fizza and caused a shortage of workers.

“When pizzas are sold four times, four times as many workers are also needed. We have already hired new employees and we are hiring them even more, ”says Alexandre Benjamin.

The company also plans to open new pizza vending machines. There is a vote on Fizza’s website about where the next slot machine should be placed.

Leppävaara and Tapiola have received the most support. Myyrmäki, Matinkylä and Tikkurila, for example, have also received votes. However, no decisions have yet been taken.

In March the company publishes an app that allows you to track what pizza options are available at the vending machine and order the pizza for later retrieval.

“It has been great to see that this concept works in Finland and that there is a demand for it here,” says Benjamin.

