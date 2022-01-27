HS Kauniainen In Kauniainen, the mining paradise of touring skating, which has become a phenomenon this winter, hides

An ice rink about a kilometer long has been made on the ice of Gallträsk.

Beauty Lake Gallträsk in the north has become an unnoticed winter sports paradise.

Many locals have already noticed this.

The Association of Promoters of Voluntary Movement in Kauniainen, or Kole, has renovated an ice rink about a kilometer long and six meters wide on the lake ice, which works best on skates.

In addition, a cross-country ski run has been drawn next to the track.

“Within the framework of the voluntary association, we keep the ice rink and the trail in good condition,” says a member of Kole’s board. Matti Heikkonen. The association has its own equipment for ice maintenance.

The best information can be found on the current condition of the ice rink Kolen Facebookpages. On Wednesday, the ice rink was in order, but the trail could not be made due to the little snow.

At its best Hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the ice of Gallträsk at the same time this winter.

Entrepreneurs in the vicinity have also been found on the scene.

“Last weekend there was one cafe car in Gallträsk selling donuts. In addition, there have been a few volunteers to sharpen the skates for children and adults as well, ”says Heikkonen.

The ice of the lake is suitable for activities for the whole family.

If winter sports are not enough for ice skating or skiing, there is also an open pit on the lake ice.

The best way to get there by car is to park on the north or southwest side of the lake.

