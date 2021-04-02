“Jealousy is a rotten apple.”
Virpi Miettinen
“People think entrepreneurs have too much money.”
Kimmo Korpua
“Satan whispers at the base of the ear.”
Timo Soini
“Disability services even lead to hate speech and acts.”
Sanni Purhonen
“I’m actually jealous man.”
Rosa Meriläinen
“I said they were allowed to take all the compassion I received, but I also had to bring these tumors with me.”
Jyrki Plant
It is visible in working life. It affects politics. It wakes up when browsing some images. In drug circles, it strikes when someone is rehabilitating. Journalist Anna-Stina Nykänen and photographer Juha Metso explore a feeling that is taboo.
#Jealousy
