HS Järvenpää | Train passengers freeze standing up in the morning, even if there is a heated building next to it

Passengers waiting for the train cannot shelter from the biting frost, as the station building’s waiting area is only open during office hours.

In Järvenpää commuters can now color outside in the freezing cold. At the same time, the station’s warm waiting room hums with its emptiness.

The station building doesn’t open until nine in the morning.

The topic has been discussed in a Facebook group focusing on Järvenpää issues.

Järvenpääläinen Minna Mikkola says in a message that on Thursday morning he waited for a delayed train for half an hour in the freezing cold.

According to Mikkola, it is not unusual for train services to be canceled in freezing weather.

“I’m thinking about situations where the elderly, the sick, people with IBS who need the toilet are waiting outside for delayed trains.”

of VR service manager Mikael Punkin according to Järvenpää station, two major changes took place at the beginning of autumn.

The station’s ticket sales stopped at the beginning of September. Around the same time, the coffee shop operator operating at the station stopped its operations.

The opening hours of the waiting area have not changed per se, but the removal of the cafe seems to have the biggest impact, thinks Punkki. The cafe served travelers from early in the morning.

“The cafe was open from six in the morning until the evening,” says Punkki.

The station the opening hours of the waiting area, on the other hand, have always been from nine to five during office hours. So you may have to dye even in the evening.

VR has so far received very little feedback on the opening hours of the Järvenpää station building, says Punkki.

He recommends those who are worried about it to give VR a try feedback.

“We follow customer feedback in terms of opening hours and other matters as well. Of course, things can change. We would very much like the need to emerge through some channel,” he says.